Leopard trapped in house rescued, released in Shivalik range

Agra After a ten-hour operation, the 4-year-old male leopard was rescued from the house it had entered in Jawan town of Aligarh on Saturday. The leopard was taken to Shivalik range in the foothill of the Himalayas after permission from the chief wild life warden in Lucknow to be released under expert supervision.

“The rescue operation by the forest department with assistance from experts from Lion Safari in Etawah and Wildlife SOS in Agra was tough. The feline was tranquilised at around 7.30 pm on Saturday,” informed district forest officer (social forestry), Aligarh, Diwakar Vasistha.

“The leopard was brought to the forest department of Aligarh on Saturday night and on revival, it was found in good medical condition with no injury. It had its teeth and nails intact and weighed 60 kilogrammes. It was a fully grown male leopard aged 4 years. It was kept under observation of experts all night,” the DFO said.

“After permission from chief wild life warden KP Dubey in Lucknow, the leopard was transferred to Saharanpur to be released in the Shivalik range on Sunday,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the fully grown leopard created a sensation after it entered a house in Jawan town of Aligarh district. Rescue operation began with help of veterinary experts From Etawah Lion Safari, forest department officials and Wildlife SOS team from Agra and continued for 10 hours.

“Earlier on Saturday morning, the leopard was found roaming on the streets of Jawan town before entering a house. Three people present in the house locked themselves in the kitchen and called for help as police reached and informed forest department officials. Those inside were rescued by cutting the iron grill of the kitchen,” informed foresters.