LESA in action: New feeders to reduce power cuts in many Lucknow areas

In a move aimed at providing relief to residents of the areas prone to prolonged power cuts, Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) has initiated a project to create over a dozen new feeders to reduce the frequency of tripping and power cuts caused by overloading of feeders. Over a dozen new feeders are being created in Lucknow to improve power scenario in UP capital. (For Representation)

The project is part of the larger Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) that focuses on improving the power distribution network across the city.

To tackle the issue of overloading, LESA is working on creating new feeders to lighten load on the existing ones. This initiative is expected to substantially reduce the burden on overloaded feeders, leading to fewer faults such as tripping, wire breakage and low voltage which have been a persistent problem in several areas.

The plan involves identifying the most affected feeders and creating new ones in selected parts of the city. According to LESA, the process is already underway. A comprehensive list of overloaded feeders is being prepared and new feeders are being installed in strategic locations.

A senior LESA said new feeders have already been created and are operational in Kalyanpur, Sector 14 New, and Amarai village powerhouses within Indiranagar circle. The functioning of these new feeders has led to a noticeable reduction in power-related problems in these areas.

Chief engineer, LESA, Ravi Agarwal said, “LESA aims to provide a more stable and reliable power supply to residents by reducing the inconvenience caused by frequent power cuts and other related issues.”

LESA has also announced plans to build five more feeders by September. These additional feeders are expected to further stabilise power supply in other affected regions. The project is being closely monitored to ensure timely completion and effectiveness.

In addition to making new feeders, LESA is also taking steps to prevent short circuits and other faults. It is in the process of installing new circuit breakers on all feeders.

These circuit breakers, equipped with the latest technology, are designed to detect faults immediately and cut off power supply to prevent damage. The current circuit breakers, many of which are outdated, are being replaced to enhance the reliability of the power network.

Training sessions will be conducted for linemen, sub station operators, sub divisional officers and junior engineers to ensure proper installation and maintenance of these new circuit breakers.

Executive engineer (technical), Qamar Farooq, said introduction of these advanced breakers is crucial for minimising disruptions and improving the overall efficiency of the power distribution system.