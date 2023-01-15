Lesser bird diversity at Soor Sarovar this year

Agra Both Great White Pelicans and Dalmatian Pelicans arrived at Soor Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary in a lesser number this year compared to the previous year.

This was revealed in the latest Asian Water Bird Census 2023 at Soor Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary in collaboration with National Chambal Sanctuary Project, Uttar Pradesh Wildlife Department and conservation support from Biodiversity Research & Development Society, Agra on Saturday. Soor Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary is a unique wetland for water birds located on the bank of river Yamuna in Agra district.

“The census also had active participation from volunteers of Dr B R Ambedkar University of Agra, Wildlife SOS in Agra and sanctuary wildlife staff. This time we recorded lower number of both Pelican species, Great White Pelican and Dalmatian Pelican which together numbered only 32 this year in comparison to 442 recorded last year” said TK Roy, ecologist, conservationist and Delhi State Coordinator for Asian Water Bird Census.

“Due to global climate change impact, delayed winter, slowed and delayed migration, lesser migration of winter migratory water birds from far Central Asia and North Asia, including Russia and Siberia, was recorded this year in comparison to previous years and the phenomenon existed almost everywhere in northern India,” said Roy.

“As such there was fall in water bird species diversity and total number both this year at Soor Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary which otherwise is a unique wetland for water birds,” said the ecologist.

“Soor Sarovar is one of 467 IBA Sites (Important Bird & Biodiversity Area) in India having rich birdlife diversity, especially for winter migratory water birds for congregation and roosting and also good nesting or breeding habitat of the Indian resident species. Diverse species of Indian resident water birds breed here during summer-monsoon breeding period,” he said.

“During the Asian Water Bird Census 2023, experts recorded lesser species diversity, just 55 in comparison to 60 last year. The total number of birds, including long distant winter migratory birds, was 2,659 this year in comparison to 2,861 recorded last year,” he informed.

“Among the 28 winter migratory water bird species recorded here were Common Teal , Northern Shoveler both from North Asia and Bar-headed Geese from Central Asia,” he said.

“Among the IUCN Red-listed Threatened Species recorded this year were Oriental Darter, a resident specie, Painted Stork, Black headed Ibis, an Indian migratory and resident specie, Black-necked Stork, a resident specie, Dalmatian Pelican, a winter migratory specie, River Tern and River Lapwing, both resident species,” informed TK Roy.

The Asian Water Bird Census (AWC) 2023 started on January 7 across Asia and Australasia simultaneously and will conclude on January 22. AWC supports conservation of wetlands and water birds worldwide.

“AWC data helps to promote the designation and management of internationally important sites such as nationally protected areas, Ramsar Sites, IBA Sites and helps in identifying and protecting new sites of importance for water birds,” Roy said.

