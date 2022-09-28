Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Levana Suites fire in Lucknow: Court rejects bail application of Rohit Agarwal

Published on Sep 28, 2022 11:22 PM IST

Rohit Agarwal, one of the owners of Levana Suites, was arrested following the fire incident at the hotel.

The tragic fire at Levana Suites hotel in Lucknow on September 5. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The court of additional district judge on Wednesday rejected the bail application of Rohit Agarwal, one of the owners of Levana Suites, who was arrested following the fire incident at the hotel.

Gaurav Kumar, additional district judge, rejected the bail application in the case of a fire in which four people had died on September 5.

Manoj Tripathi, district government counsel, who represented the state government, opposed the bail application. Rejecting the bail, the court pointed out lack of fire safety norms at the hotel.

The court also pointed out that iron grills outside the windows of the hotel rooms proved to be a major obstacle in the rescue operation.

After the fire incident, on September 5, an FIR was lodged the same day against the owners of Levana Suites, Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal and general manager Sagar Srivastava. All three were arrested the same day.

An FIR was also lodged against Levana Hospitalities director Pawan Agarwal, at the Hazratganj police station.

