Life-threatening sepsis hits over a lakh people in India every year

Sepsis, a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by the dysregulated response of the body to infection, is a major challenge. According to statistics, one in every five deaths worldwide is due to sepsis. It can affect people of all ages, and in India, sepsis grips 1.15 lakh patients every year, with 40% of cases being children under the age of 5, said Prof Ved Prakash, head of pulmonary and critical care medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, in a media interaction organised on World Sepsis Day on Saturday. According to KGMU prof Ved Prakash, more than half of the patients in the intensive care unit of KGMU’s pulmonary department are suffering from sepsis. (For Representation)

He further said the disease affects millions of people every year and is a significant concern. Early detection and timely intervention are crucial in managing it. Unnecessary use of antibiotics can increase the risk of sepsis. He emphasised the importance of proper antibiotic use.

“People often take antibiotics and painkillers without consulting a doctor, which is not good for their health. Antibiotics should only be taken under the guidance of a trained doctor and the full course of medication should be completed as prescribed,” Prof Ved Prakash added.

He also said misuse of antibiotics can lead to development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, making them ineffective when needed. According to Prof Prakash, more than half of the patients in the intensive care unit of KGMU’s pulmonary department are suffering from sepsis.

Prof Rajendra Prasad of pulmonary and critical care medicine at KGMU emphasised that antibiotics are essential for treating sepsis and other serious bacterial infections, but their misuse can lead to antibiotic resistance.

When sepsis hits a person, the body’s immune system, while trying to fight the infection, damages its own tissues and organs. Sepsis requires immediate medical attention as it can lead to organ failure and death.