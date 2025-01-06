Light, sound show discontinued: a casualty of pending power bills

A combination of recurring financial losses, pending electricity bills and a significant decline in audience attendance has led to the popular light and sound show at the Residency being discontinued. Despite being a key attraction for tourists coming to Lucknow , the show struggled to maintain its audience base, which eventually led to its suspension. A light and sound show in progress at the Residency, in Lucknow, recently. (HT File Photo)

To make matters worse, the Lucknow Electrical Supply Administration (LESA) ceased power supply to the show after the Uttar Pradesh Nirman Nigam failed to clear its outstanding electricity bills. The show was powered by generators installed by the department of tourism. This compounded challenges for the show organisers, who had been straining under the financial burden of running the event.

“ How can we run the show if the audience is not turning up? We can’t run the show for one or two people, the cost of diesel crosses over ₹1,000 daily,” said deputy director, tourism, Kalyan Singh.

In response to the situation, the tourism department is now considering transferring the responsibility of the light and sound show to the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA). Department officials are set to meet the divisional commissioner to discuss the logistics and feasibility of this move.

Additionally, they are exploring the possibility of involving private entities who could take over the operation of the show, with the hope of revitalising it by attracting larger audiences and ensuring financial sustainability. The department is seeking proposals from private parties who can not only manage the show efficiently but also bring in their own audiences to make it a viable venture once again.

According to chief engineer, LESA, Ravi Agarwal, the connection in Residency was on the name of UP Nirman Nigam but LESA took out the meter two years back.

A senior officer from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that all the equipment for the light and sound show at the Residency is in good condition, but the show remains non-operational due to an outstanding electricity bill of over ₹2 lakh.

When contacted, Aftab Hussain, superintending officer, ASI, Lucknow Circle, clarified that while the Residency is under ASI’s jurisdiction, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Department manages the operations of the light and sound system. The suspension of the show was due to administrative issues, including pending utility bills.

Tourists disappointed

The closure of the light and sound show has left many tourists disappointed, especially those visiting during the peak season. Subhra and Tuhin Deb, tourists from Kolkata, expressed frustration, saying, “We missed the show last year and were excited to see it this time. Google said the show was running daily, but when we arrived, a guard informed us that it had been stopped for two months due to projector issues.”

Similarly, Shilpa Saha, a visitor from New Delhi, said, “Although the place is beautifully preserved, there were no guides to explain its history. I had hoped to learn about it through the light and sound show, but was disheartened to find it was no longer operational.”

The show

The light and sound show at the Residency was inaugurated in 2021, according to the UP Tourism website. It ran daily from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, with an entry fee of ₹100 per person. The show aimed to provide an immersive experience for visitors by narrating the historical significance of the Residency through an engaging audio-visual display.