Lineman powers down entire village to oppose Waqf Act, sacked

A contractual lineman lost his job after he reportedly turned off the electricity supply to an entire village in support of a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 called by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). (For representation)

As a result, Ajrada, where electricity is supplied through the Mundali sub-station in Meerut, was without power for 15 minutes starting 9 pm last Wednesday.

AIMPLB had called for a symbolic “lights off” demonstration to oppose the Act. It urged Muslims across the country to turn off lights in their homes, shops, and businesses from 9 PM to 9:15 PM to protest the legislation.

Ajrada had announced its participation, with households opposing the legislation encouraged to voluntarily turn off their lights. However, Mohd Riyazuddin, an employee of the station, reportedly shut down the electricity supply to the entire village.

On Thursday, a group of locals reported the issue to minister of state for energy Somendra Tomar, who is also the MLA from Meerut South. Following an investigation, officials confirmed that Riyazuddin had intentionally disrupted the power supply from the Ajrada station.

A senior official from the power department stated: “Such misuse of a government position is completely unacceptable. The concerned employee has been removed from service with immediate effect.”

Kallu Pandit, who lives in Ajrada, said: “The power supply was cut for over 15 minutes as per the call of the protest. Initially, discom officials ignored the complaint. It was only after the minister took strict cognisance of the matter that an action was taken.”

HK Singh, the spokesperson of Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), confirmed that an inquiry substantiated the allegations against Riyazuddin, resulting in his dismissal.