Litigants as important as bar and bench: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that in the rule of law, the litigant is as important as the bar and bench. He also highlighted the state government’s efforts to strengthen judicial infrastructure, stating that ₹1700 crore has been approved and allocated for integrated court complexes in seven UP districts. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai being presented with a memento by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the new advocate chambers and parking building of the Allahabad High Court, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

In addition, he expressed empathy for advocates, noting that despite working under difficult conditions—such as broken chambers or even under trees—they continue to strive for justice.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the advocate chambers and parking building, constructed at a cost of ₹680 crore within the Allahabad high court premises in Prayagraj, in the presence of Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramakrishna Gavai.

Describing Prayagraj as the land of India’s heritage, he said since ancient times, it has drawn national and global attention not only for the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati but also as the land of religion, knowledge and justice in modern India.

Prayagraj is also the land of the Mahakumbh, he said, adding that by taking a holy dip at the Sangam here, every Indian has felt a deep connection with their heritage and a sense of pride.

During the event, he recalled the 2017 programme organised at the Allahabad high court, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised that the first condition of good governance is the rule of law.

Highlighting the significance of the day, the chief minister said, “Today marks the 300th birth anniversary of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. This year is also the Amrit Mahotsav year of the implementation of the Constitution of India.”

Although multilevel parking structures have been built, they often remain unused, he said. He urged urban bodies to allow commercial use of some parking space to ensure success.

He cited the example of a multilevel parking in Gorakhpur, built six years ago, which initially failed.

“I suggested that the top two floors be converted into commercial spaces to make it operational. As soon as this was implemented, the entire complex started getting fully occupied. People who earlier used to park their vehicles on the streets now park inside the complex and enjoy the available facilities,” he added.

Praising the excellent arrangements, Adityanath said that along with multi-level parking, the facility also includes advocate chambers, a cafeteria, a modern kitchen and conference amenities.

“This can serve as a new model for infrastructure development.”

Adityanath noted that when his government took office, 10 districts in U.P. did not have district courts.

“At times, either the Chief Justice or we did not approve the proposed designs. Eventually, we instructed the executing agencies to create a model that could serve as a standard. Along with integrated court complexes, provisions for parking and advocate chambers were included. Of the proposals we submitted, approvals have been received for seven districts from here, and ₹1,700 crore has already been released for those. The court cases for the remaining three districts have also been resolved, and we will provide them with similar facilities in their respective districts.”

He said once the integrated court complex is constructed, litigants will have access to all judicial services under one roof, including chambers and parking for advocates, as well as housing facilities for judicial officers.

He emphasized that this initiative to build quality complexes will become a model. Both the central and state governments are committed to providing maximum facilities at district courts and addressing advocates’ challenges, he said.

Advocate Fund amount increased

The chief minister highlighted that the Advocate Fund amount has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and the age limit raised from 60 to 70 years. Additionally, a separate corpus fund of ₹500 crore has been established. In case of an accident involving an advocate, the trustee committee will utilize this fund to support the affected family. New advocates are also receiving assistance for journals, magazines, and books during their first three years.

He stated that such excellent infrastructure will accelerate the pace of justice delivery and add a new dimension to progress. He recalled the successful Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj earlier this year, which attracted over 66 crore devotees from across India and abroad. The Allahabad high court played a significant role in efficiently managing the event, enhancing Prayagraj’s stature, he noted.

He said that if everyone fulfills their responsibilities in line with the spirit of the Constitution envisioned by Baba Saheb, meaningful results can be achieved.

The chief minister stated that the multilevel parking and advocate chambers have been constructed in an excellent manner. He assured that any funds required for their expansion will be made available soon, enabling even better infrastructure in the land of justice, knowledge, and religion. This will ensure that litigants in Uttar Pradesh receive timely justice, he said.

Supreme Court judges Justice Suryakant, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari, Justice Pankaj Mittal and Justice Manoj Mishra, Allahabad high court Chief Justice Arun Bhansali, Delhi high court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, UP advocate general Ajay Kumar Mishra, and others were present.