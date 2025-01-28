Lko: Elusive tiger strikes again, kills bait and evades capture

The elusive tiger being tracked since December 14, 2024 claimed another bait early Monday morning, forest officials confirmed. The big cat was spotted around 2 am in Zone 1 near a watchtower, where it killed a bait and consumed about 5 kg of meat before disappearing into the wilderness. The tiger was seen on camera after six days, last recorded on January 21 (Sourced)

“The tiger was seen on camera after six days, last recorded on January 21,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer of the Awadh range. Fresh pug marks were also found during the day, prompting authorities to heighten the 24/7 vigilance in the area.

Efforts to tranquilise the tiger proved futile as the predator managed to flee before teams armed with dart guns reached the site. “The movement of the tiger appears to be influenced by changing daytime temperatures, which has led to adjustments in the location of traps and cages,” Pandey said.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines mandate providing safe passage to wild animals straying into human habitats. In line with these protocols, the rescue operation in Rehmankheda has intensified.

To prevent accidents, officials have formed teams to monitor human movement, especially at night. “Despite warnings, some villagers venture out late to visit relatives or attend functions, particularly along isolated bylanes near Meethenagar village and the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture,” said Pandey. Measures are being taken to either restrict such movements or ensure they are conducted under security.