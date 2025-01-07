Lko equals season’s lowest: Freezing winds add to chill

The state capital experienced another severe cold day on Tuesday, as the mercury plummeted to 13.5°C, equalling this winter’s lowest day temperature, which is 6.9°C below normal. The biting cold felt harsher than Sunday, as icy winds swept across the city throughout the day, particularly afternoon. Severe cold is falling in the capital Lucknow on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

In comparison, last year’s lowest minimum temperature for January was recorded at 11.8°C, while in 2023, it was 10.6°C.

“Tuesday was particularly harsh due to the strong winds, which made the already low temperatures feel much colder,” said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at the Lucknow meteorological office. He also pointed out that the minimal temperature difference between day and night — 11.5°C in the morning and 13.5°C during the day — worsened the chill.

The weather across the state ranged from cold to very cold, with dense fog blanketing eastern U.P. and some areas of western U.P. Light rain was reported in parts of western U.P., while the eastern regions remained dry.

Fashion designer Priya, preparing for her pre-wedding photoshoot, described the day as “freezing” due to the icy winds and dense fog that covered the city. “The cold wave gave the feel of temperatures dropping to sub-zero levels, making it tough to work outdoors,” she shared.

Temperatures across U.P. showed notable changes. While the night temperatures were higher than normal in several divisions, such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Meerut, the lowest minimum temperature of 6.8°C was recorded in Fatehgarh.

On Monday, a significant increase in daytime temperatures was observed in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, while the day temperature in Kanpur division was markedly below normal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts dense fog for Lucknow on Wednesday morning, followed by a partly clear sky. The day temperature is expected to remain around 15°C, with the night temperature dipping to 8°C. Dry weather is likely to persist across most of the state, with cold day conditions expected at isolated places.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect northwest India from January 10, bringing rain to parts of western U.P. from January 11.

Meanwhile, the secondary education department has ordered schools from class 9 to 12 to alter their winter timings. Instead of 9:30 am, the schools shall start at 10 am and must get over by 3 pm instead of 3:30 pm, according to an order issued by Mahendra Dev, director secondary education in an order dated January 7, 2025.