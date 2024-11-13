Lko police asks hoteliers to ensure foolproof security arrangement

Weeks after several hotels received bomb threat emails in the city, the Lucknow police on Tuesday told hoteliers to ensure foolproof security arrangements ahead of wedding season and upcoming multiple big events in the state capital. Police officials hold meeting with hoteliers and mall owners. (HT Photo)

Attention was also drawn to big hotels and malls where foreign delegates and celebrities arrive during multiple events like concerts, meet-ups, and other social gatherings, with huge crowds turning up, thus making such places possible risk points.

The meeting was held at the Reserve Police Line and was chaired by joint commissioner of police (law and order) Amit Verma to establish coordination between business establishments and police in the current context.

Representatives of the UP Hotel and Restaurant Association were also present, along with hundreds of representatives from big hotels and malls.

“Even though the bomb threat emails received recently by hotels and schools were hoaxes, they cannot be taken lightly. Before anything happens, it is both the duty of police and hotels to ensure the safety of the people,” said the JCP (L&O).

“We are all aware of the lives lost during the 26/11 terrorist attack at Hotel Taj in Mumbai. We should all learn from the past and make sure something like that never happens again, and it can be achieved only through the coordination between police and hospitality industry,” said Verma.

Verma emphasized police verification of hotel employees and those employed at restaurants, resorts and malls, and urged them to follow standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with emergencies, encroachment around business establishments, smooth functioning of CCTV cameras, periodic checking of DFMD/HFMD/bag scanners, informing about the arrival of foreign delegations and tourists, obtaining permission from the police and the concerned department regarding important events (celebrity events etc.).

“Proper arrangements for crowd management should be made with periodic checking of fire fighting equipment. Operate restaurants within the prescribed period and ban on consumption of illegal intoxicants, following the instructions of the Supreme Court regarding marriages and other programmes, and DJ. Ensure control on fireworks and ban on celebratory firing, and also check if the drone cameras being operated by approved technical experts and not being flown beyond the prescribed height and no-flying-zone etc.,” said the JCP while directing the office bearers of all business establishments to prepare an action plan and ensure compliances.

In the meeting, UP Hotel and Restaurant Association president Surendra Kumar Jaiswal and joint secretary Shyam Kesani, Uttar Pradesh Mall and Multiplex Association president Umashankar Halwasiya, and general secretary Ashish Kumar Agarwal, and other officials were also present.