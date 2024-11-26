Lko woman allegedly set on fire by husband while asleep, critical

A 27-year-old woman, identified as Mohini alias Roli, suffered severe burns after being allegedly set on fire by her husband and his accomplices in Lucknow’s Bazarkhala area. Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday while the victim was asleep in her room. Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday while the victim was asleep in her room. (For representation only)

Mohini, a mother of an eight-year-old, is currently battling for her life at Rani Laxmi Bai hospital. Her brother, Rohit Soni, has filed an FIR (first information report) at the Bazarkhala police station, naming her husband Devendra Soni, sister-in-law Maya Soni, brother-in-law Santosh Soni, and a family friend, Kiran Mishra, under charges of attempt to murder, among others, confirmed station house officer (SHO) Santosh Kumar Arya.

Rohit, a resident of Sitapur’s Mahmudabad, told police that Mohini had faced prolonged harassment after marrying Devendra, a drug seller from Bhawaniganj in Bazarkhala. He alleged that Devendra was previously involved in another gruesome case. “Devendra had earlier married a woman from another community and later killed her by burning her alive. A case was filed against him then too,” Rohit revealed.

In his statement to police, Rohit described how the attack unfolded. “Devendra set my sister’s clothes on fire while she was sleeping at 2 am. She woke up screaming, and the accused fled the scene. Somehow, she managed to call us and inform us about the incident,” he said.

When Rohit arrived at Mohini’s in-laws’ house with the police, he discovered her in a severely burnt condition. The family immediately transported her to the hospital, where she continues to fight for her life.

Based on Rohit’s complaint, the police have registered a case against Devendra, Maya, Santosh, and Kiran. Investigations are underway to apprehend the accused, who are reportedly absconding, said police.