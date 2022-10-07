Lko’s Durga Puja pandal onway to record books

LUCKNOW: The 136-ft tall Jankipuram Durga Puja pandal here that replicated the proposed Chandrodaya temple in Vrindavan has made its way into the High Range Book of World Records. The good news is that it may also find place in the Guinness Book of World Record too, as per the organisers.

“We have received e-mail of record approval from High Range Book of Records. Now we are eyeing at Guinness Book of World Record too,” said Saurav Bandyopadhyay, chairperson of Utsav Durga Puja committee of Jankipuram, Lucknow, sharing screenshot of the email.

The pandal was 136.646 ft tall and was spread over 6343.312 sq feet. It was set up in 49 days by 52 artisans from West Bengal who toiled day and night to complete the task by September 28. The organisers spent ₹32 lakh on the pandal.

“As many as 12,000 bamboos, each measuring 28 to 30 ft high were brought from Assam and 52 labourers and artisans from West Bengal worked overtime to meet the deadline,” said Saurav Bandyopadhyay, chairperson of this puja committee. “Fabric was brought from Surat along with a quintal of iron nails and wooden frame used for erecting the pandal,” he said.

The pandal had unique light arrangements. In 2019, a 10-armed Goddess Durga in royal splendour was showcased in the pandal here. That theme was inspired by the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Baahubali’. The pandal design then included the fictitious ‘Mahishmati palace’ shown in the movie along with a replica of the Chittorgarh Fort, synonymous with the legend of Rajput queen Padmavati. It was acknowledged by High Range records as one of the biggest pandals.