Lko’s grand gala:Laser radiance, melodic beats and some sassy swagger!

Lucknow With laser lights, scrumptious food, drinks, music and dance, Lucknowites celebrated New Year’s eve on Sunday with a vibrant energy and verve that may hopefully be carried forward into the new year. Girls enjoying the last day of the year at Gomti riverfront in Lucknow on Sunday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

People thronged hotels, resorts, clubs, restaurants and food courts in large numbers to be a part of the spectacular New Year eve extravaganza . The celebrations began at 9 pm and continued till well past midnight.

As the clock struck midnight, laughter, music and the clinking of glasses filled the air, marking the beginning of a new chapter in style. Hotels and clubs offered lavish buffets that showcased a gastronomic journey curated to perfection. From delectable delicacies to tantalizing treats, guests were treated to an array of flavours, expertly crafted to elevate the celebratory experience.

Heritage clubs in the state capital organised New Year bashes for their members and guests. Oudh Gymkhana Club, Lucknow Golf Club and MB Club were popular spots for members and their families . Some of these clubs invited singers for a musical evening. Live music, DJ and dance troupes were arranged for the New Year bashes that continued till late midnight.

Hotel The Centrum hosted an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration featuring a triumvirate of outstanding restaurants—Plum, Pendulum, and Dum. The evening was a vibrant tapestry of live music, DJ beats and the soul-stirring allure of ghazals, creating an electrifying ambiance that captivated guests from start to finish.

“Adding to the allure were beverages, ensuring that guests could raise a toast to the New Year with a selection of the finest drinks. The inclusion of live music, a dynamic DJ and the timeless charm of ghazal performances ensured a diverse range of entertainment, catering to the varied tastes of the discerning audience,” said Sarvesh Goel, managing partner of The Centrum.

“The hotel spared no effort in ensuring a visually stunning and immersive experience, creating an environment that resonated with the spirit of celebration,” said Rashika Kumar who visited with her friends.

Hyatt Regency had come up with ‘Countdown to Comfort’ package starting at ₹12,999. “It included NY party, stay, breakfast, early check-in and late check-outs. Besides, for partyholics we had NY party at ₹7,999,” said general manager of the hotel.

Renaissance Hotel arranged DJ snd Band to add colour to the party. Hotel Taj Mahal organised live ghazals at its Oudhyana restaurant and live band at Sahib Café. Novotel Lucknow too offered stay packages and gala dinner at The Ballroom and open-air The Edge with live music.

At The Metropolitan Club in Gomti Nagar, the bar, discotheque and restaurant remained fully packed with private parties and family gatherings, said Srajal Gupta, owner of the club.

Atmosphere in Ganj electric

The entire Hazratganj stretch from Rovers crossing till the district magistrate’s residence was packed as hundreds of people gathered to celebrate New Year with friends and relatives.

Abhinav Sinha, who works as digital marketing manager in Bengaluru, said the atmosphere in Hazratganj was absolutely electric with the market lit up with dazzling lights. “We had gone out for dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends. Unfortunately it was overcrowded and we were told to wait for an hour. We dropped the idea of taking dinner there and took metro train and headed to Indira Nagar. From there we went to Gomti Nagar railway station where we had a sumptuous meal at a restaurant carved out from an old railway coach.”

Shilpa Sahay, a UPSC aspirant who came from Delhi, said that it was a nice experience to see so many people walking up and down the Love Lane area. “The winter chill enhanced our experience. We had a fascinating time in Ganj. We all enjoyed Lucknow delicacies at a famous restaurant to relish galawati kebabs, chicken tikka and mutton biriyani . Last, we tried gajar halwa which was awesome.”