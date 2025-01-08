Lko’s Green Corridor Project: Installation of pillars begins today; dam, road-building to follow

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will start installing pillars from Thursday for the construction of a 5.8 km-long dam and 4-lane road under the Green Corridor Project (Part-3). The project will connect Pipra Ghat to Shaheed Path, improving connectivity and resolving water-logging issues in the Cantonment area. LDA and Army officials at the site on Wednesday. (Sourced)

A joint team of the LDA and Army officials, led by Colonel Shrikanth Govind Kumar, conducted a site survey on Wednesday to finalise land markings. The ministry of defence has already approved the use of 21.81 hectares of Army land for this project.

The dam and road will pass through 2.8 km of Army land in the Cantonment area, providing a direct link between the Cantonment and the airport. The project aims to ease travel for Army personnel, residents, and civilians while eliminating rain-induced waterlogging in the area, an LDA release said.

LDA chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed that the project received approval after a meeting with the joint secretary (land and works) of the defence ministry in Delhi. He said pillar installation will be completed within a week, after which construction will begin.

To address concerns about dividing the Army land, LDA plans to construct three underpasses or rotaries for smooth internal movement within the cantonment.

LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma said these structures will maintain connectivity and security.

Verma said the 5.8 km-long flood embankment will be constructed along the Gomti’s right bank, offering a permanent solution to water-logging. The project promises to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and quality of life for residents in the area, while addressing long-standing issues.