Lko’s language varsity convocation: Guv exhorts students to read, gain knowledge

“Reading should not be confined to books related to the syllabus, but one must consider diving into a wider spectrum of books by visiting libraries. At times, the facts are much more than what we have been hearing from a common perspective. Like we might have learnt that the aeroplane was invented by the Wright brothers, but did you know even before them Rishi Bharadwaj invented a plane which he had also flown?” said Patel speaking at the 9th convocation ceremony of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Language University on Monday.

She talked about her visit to Rampur Raza Library where she found a rich collection of books. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting the need for translation of original texts into indigenous languages so that the texts can be brought into public domain,” she added.

Meanwhile, 149 medals were bestowed upon students during the ceremony of which 95 medals went to women. Besides, a total of 1,430 degrees were awarded during the ceremony.

Director, Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology, Prof Shishir Sinha, was the chief guest at the ceremony, and he was awarded an honorary D Litt degree on the occasion.

Sinha said that India has the largest young population which is helping the country become a fast-emerging economy. “We should imagine a future India with emphasis on science and technology. Everyone should hone the skills of unlearning along with learning which can help in progress,” he said.

Minister of higher education Yogendra Upadhyay, minister of state for higher education Rajni Tiwari were also present.

Mohammad Zabihullah who clinched the coveted Khawaja Moinnudin Chishti Gold Medal, said that he tried achieving his father’s dream of studying Arabic. “I am now pursuing my Masters in the language from Delhi University, and I aspire to become a professor one day,” said Zabihullah.

Subam Kumar Singh, who clinched the Chancellor’s Medal, said that he dreams of making an operating system which is cost efficient, and which has the ability to work on all devices.

Atul Yadav who was bestowed with the Vice-Chancellor’s Medal said that he completed his studies with several financial difficulties but he focused on working hard. “I aspire to become a government official one day,” said Yadav.