LMC clears mobility plan, state approval next

In a move aimed at addressing worsening traffic congestion and long-standing commuter safety concerns, Lucknow is set to get a blueprint for organised mobility. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has completed the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) and will submit it to the state government after audit formalities, LMC executive engineer (traffic) Nazmi Muzafar confirmed on Thursday. Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said LMC updated the plan following directions from Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant and completed revisions after internal approvals. Once cleared by the state government, the plan will be integrated into the city’s Master Plan 2045.

Muzafar said the LMC has completed all major changes suggested during reviews. “The proposal now stands final. Only audit formalities remain before it is sent to the state government for clearance,” he said.

The plan adopts an integrated approach to reduce dependence on private vehicles and strengthen public transport. It proposes expanding the metro, city bus services, e-rickshaw networks and cycling infrastructure. The plan also focuses on road widening, redevelopment of major junctions and upgrading traffic signals.

Officials said the plan addresses the city’s mobility needs over the next two decades. “This is a forward-looking initiative,” an official said.

Traffic congestion caused by unplanned bus stoppages and unregulated e-rickshaw movement has long been a recurring problem at several busy intersections of Lucknow.

As reported earlier by HT on October 5, the plan includes development of nearly 750 km of additional roads, expansion of the city bus network, construction of 1,330 km of footpaths, a pedestrian skywalk between Hussainganj and Burlington crossings, off-street parking hubs and eco-mobility corridors along the Gomti river. The plan caters to a projected population of around 66.5 lakh by 2031.