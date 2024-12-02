LMC executive meeting: Civic officials ordered to remove encroachments immediately

Civic officials were directed to immediately remove encroachments from under city flyovers at the executive meeting of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) here on Monday. Besides removal of encroachments, addressing public grievances and delay in development projects were also discussed in the meeting. LMC executive meeting under way in Lucknow on December 2. (Sourced)

Expressing her dissatisfaction with encroachments, mayor Sushma Kharakwal asked municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh to take swift action in this regard. She also ordered affidavits to be submitted within 15 days and court challans to be issued against encroachers to ensure compliance.

Senior officials were instructed to take immediate action on critical issues impacting the city life. The mayor directed LMC zonal officers and executive engineers to identify and address the affected areas, ensuring corrective measures were implemented immediately.

Several executive committee members voiced their protest against the waterworks (Jalkal) department, ongoing issues related to sewer works and digging of roads in the city. They flayed delay in repairing of roads and water pipelines. The mayor directed officials to expedite repairs and ensure water sprinkling to prevent air pollution.

Kharakwal responded to the complaints raised by members about the pressing issues in their wards such as water shortages and sewer line repairs. She instructed LMC officials to resolve these issues promptly. The mayor also reprimanded officials for the month-long delay in organising the Kartik Purnima fair, urging them to take accountability and prevent future delays.

She directed additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava to submit a detailed report within a month on the issue of re-occupation of LMC lands after clearing encroachments. On the progress of the smart screens in municipal schools, Kharakwal said tender process had been completed and installation would begin soon.

The mayor emphasised the importance of establishing vending zones in the city to reduce encroachments. She directed executive engineer to ensure that at least 100 shops are set up in each zone. She also instructed immediate beautification of Sahitya Sur Padma Vibhushan Pt Amritlal Nagar Chowk, a key tourist and commercial spot, as soon as funds are available.

The mayor demanded a prompt resolution of the delay in preparing the detailed project report (DPR) for the Kalyan Mandap and instructed its immediate completion. Regarding concerns raised by a member Anurag Mishra about Ramki employees working without pay, the mayor ordered an investigation and asked for a report.

To improve cleanliness, she instructed the officials to implement night sweeping in major markets and reiterated the need for 20 cleaning robots. The mayor also ordered transfer of all health department dispensaries, except Ganesh Ganj, to the LMC.