LMC House meet on April 15: Corporators gear up to grill officials over ‘civic lapses’

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House meeting on April 15 is likely to be stormy as corporators prepare to mount an offensive against municipal officials over “prolonged inaction on pressing civic issues.” Many corporators said they have raised these concerns consistently for the past three years, but most issues remain unaddressed. (Pic for representation)

Corporators across wards said they will question authorities over persistent failures in door-to-door waste collection, non-functional streetlights, contaminated water supply and sewer-related issues. They alleged that repeated discussions in previous House meetings have failed to translate into action on the ground.

Many corporators said they have raised these concerns consistently for the past three years, but most issues remain unaddressed. They alleged that only a few members are heard during proceedings before adjournment, leaving several public grievances unheard.

Corporators will also question the mismatch between tax collection and development work. They plan to seek answers on how funds — reportedly running into crores— are being utilised and review the progress of projects under the Chief Minister (CM) Grid and other civic schemes.

Shailendra Verma, corporator from Chinhat Ward 2, said he will raise the lack of development work in his ward. “The ward contributes nearly ₹70 crore in taxes, yet basic infrastructure has not improved. Waterlogging continues to affect areas like Vibhuti Khand,” he said.

Amit Chowdhury, corporator from Mahatma Gandhi Ward, said sewer overflow and contaminated water supply remain major concerns. “I have raised these issues repeatedly, but officials have not taken concrete action. If this continues, there is no point in discussing issues in the House,” he said.

Mukesh Singh Chauhan, corporator from Ismailganj Ward, said he will highlight the deteriorating door-to-door waste collection system. He said the situation worsened after sanitation workers employed by private agencies left, disrupting services across several areas.

Corporators said they will again raise the issue of dysfunctional streetlights in the state capital, a recurring concern in multiple House meetings. They alleged that officials have failed to fix accountability or ensure timely repairs despite repeated complaints.

Similarly, Aliganj ward corporator Prithvi Gupta said residents’ concerns and demand for time-bound action by officials will be taken up in the meeting.