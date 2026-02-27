LMC issues show-cause notices to 25 officers over poor grievance disposal

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has issued show-cause notices to around 25 officers for poor and unsatisfactory disposal of public complaints on the IGRS portal, including those related to encroachments, contaminated water supply, dysfunctional streetlights, broken manholes and pothole-ridden roads. The action follows directions from the district administration and the state government after serious lapses were flagged in grievance redressal on the IGRS portal.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar confirmed that the officers concerned had been asked to submit written explanations within two days.

The move comes after a letter issued by the district magistrate, dated February 21, highlighted irregularities in grievance redressal. The administration found that several officials had uploaded action-taken reports on the IGRS portal without conducting spot inspections, contacting complainants or ensuring their satisfaction. The trend was termed “highly regrettable” and reflective of negligence and laxity in duty.

According to senior LMC officials, scrutiny of complaints and feedback collected between January 1 and January 31 revealed a high number of dissatisfied and rejected responses linked to specific zones and departments. The state government has been collecting direct feedback from complainants to assess the quality of redressal, and several cases failed to meet prescribed standards.

In many instances, officers failed to upload mandatory evidence such as site photographs and inspection memos while submitting disposal reports. Some did not select the prescribed disposal category on the IGRS portal, leading to an increase in dissatisfied, rejected and ‘C’ category (defaulter) references. In certain cases, complaints were marked as resolved without verification on the ground.

The list of officials facing action has been prepared by the office of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava. Those named include several zonal officers and senior functionaries from the engineering, environment and animal welfare departments, including Akash Kumar, Shilpa Kumari, Om Prakash, chief engineer (electrical and mechanical) Manoj Prabhat, environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan, Nand Kishore, animal welfare officer Abhinav Verma, Sheel Kumar Srivastava, and zonal officer Sanjay Yadav among others.

During a video conference on February 18, the chief secretary had reviewed pending IGRS complaints and directed all departments to ensure satisfactory, evidence-based and time-bound redressal. Following this, the municipal commissioner reiterated instructions to improve monitoring and secure positive feedback from complainants.

The administration has now directed departments to immediately contact complainants, conduct proper spot inspections and upload evidence-based reports. It has also sought to fix accountability for substandard disposal and warned that strict action will be taken against officials who fail to improve grievance redressal standards.