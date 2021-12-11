LMC readies shelter homes for Lucknow’s homeless

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has set up 891 beds in its 15 permanent and 15 makeshift shelter homes as winter gains strength. All these shelter homes will provide blankets, beds, blowers, snacks and food to people using the facility.

In the city area, the 15 permanent night shelters have 403 beds, while the 15 temporary night shelters have 488 beds.

Ajay Dwivedi, municipal commissioner, said, “We started preparing for winter three months back to protect the destitute, labourers, and others who come to the city, by increasing the number of beds in shelter homes. All the necessary items/arrangements such as beds, blankets, geysers for a hot water bath, blower to keep the room warm, toilet arrangements, thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, masks, fogging, sanitization, in keeping with Covid-19 provisions have been made.”

Besides, daily spraying of anti-larval medicine is ensured. There is food and drinking water, a first-aid box for the inmates, alternative arrangement for electricity has been made in case of power cuts, and the LMC has also arranged for television. There is also an arrangement of wood for a bonfire and dedicated staff for cleanliness of the LMC shelter homes.

For security and monitoring of shelter homes CCTV cameras have been installed at shelter homes of Laxman Mela Maidan, Nabi Ullah Road near DGP Office, Aminabad near Jhandewala Park, Jiya Mau Primary School, near Kacheri on Chakbast Road, Municipal Corporation Old Chowki Charbagh, Kanpur Road, Bhartendu Harishchandra Ward Tadikhana .

Anyone without shelter can stay here without a problem. They will have to show their identity card to take advantage of the arrangements made by the LMC, said municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi.

All the additional municipal commissioners, zonal officers have been directed to inspect the shelter homes in their zones daily. They must ensure proper services inside them.

However, Dwivedi said, “ Alcohol and smoking is strictly prohibited. Violators will be handed over to the police.”