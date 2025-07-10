LMC to mark Rajnath’s b-day with cleanliness drive

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will launch a massive cleanliness campaign across the city on July 10 to mark the birthday of defence minister and Lucknow MP, Rajnath Singh. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation headquarters in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal appealed to all residents, corporators, NGOs, and social groups to participate in the campaign starting from 6:00 am in their respective wards. She said the campaign aims to become a people’s movement that promotes civic responsibility and collective respect.

Under the campaign, LMC will carry out intensive cleaning of streets, roads, drains, and public areas across all 110 wards. Officials have made special arrangements for garbage removal and sanitation to ensure visible impact on the ground.

The campaign will begin from the Hazratganj intersection, where Kharkwal will officially launch the drive.

Emphasising public involvement, Kharakwal has also encouraged citizens to post photos of their participation on social media and tag the Municipal Corporation. She urged the use of hashtags like #SwachhLucknow, #RajNathSingh, #LMC, and #MyWardMyResponsibility.