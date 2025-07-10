Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

LMC to mark Rajnath’s b-day with cleanliness drive

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Under the campaign, LMC will carry out intensive cleaning of streets, roads, drains, and public areas across all 110 wards

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will launch a massive cleanliness campaign across the city on July 10 to mark the birthday of defence minister and Lucknow MP, Rajnath Singh.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation headquarters in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation headquarters in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal appealed to all residents, corporators, NGOs, and social groups to participate in the campaign starting from 6:00 am in their respective wards. She said the campaign aims to become a people’s movement that promotes civic responsibility and collective respect.

Under the campaign, LMC will carry out intensive cleaning of streets, roads, drains, and public areas across all 110 wards. Officials have made special arrangements for garbage removal and sanitation to ensure visible impact on the ground.

The campaign will begin from the Hazratganj intersection, where Kharkwal will officially launch the drive.

Emphasising public involvement, Kharakwal has also encouraged citizens to post photos of their participation on social media and tag the Municipal Corporation. She urged the use of hashtags like #SwachhLucknow, #RajNathSingh, #LMC, and #MyWardMyResponsibility.

News / Cities / Lucknow / LMC to mark Rajnath’s b-day with cleanliness drive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On