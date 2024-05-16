LMC to remove hazardous hoardings following Mumbai incident

LUCKNOW: In wake of the tragic incident in Mumbai, where eight lives were lost due to a hoarding collapse, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has swung into action to ensure public safety. Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh on Wednesday announced that an aggressive campaign to remove hazardous hoardings and unipoles across the city has been initiated. This move comes just in time as the monsoon season approaches, posing additional risks to public safety. Despite previous efforts by the LMC to address the issue, many hazardous hoardings and unipoles remain in place, especially on major roads and intersections. (Sourced)

Following a similar incident last year near Ekana Stadium, where a mother and daughter lost their lives to a falling unipole, concerns about the safety of such structures have been mounting. Despite previous efforts by the LMC to address the issue, many hazardous hoardings and unipoles remain in place, especially on major roads and intersections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The LMC has set a strict three-day deadline for agencies to complete the removal process. Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh warned that failure to comply with this deadline will result in punitive actions against the responsible parties.

A senior LMC official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that over 525 dangerously placed advertising hoardings and 200 billboards had been taken down, only to reappear shortly after. Notices were issued for other suspected weak structures, but no further action was taken.

“One particular hoarding at Hazratganj crossing, which belongs to a powerful political figure, has been a point of contention for authorities. LMC officials have been unable to remove the hoarding despite several efforts,” he said.

An official of LMC provided insight into the financial aspect of hoardings in the city. With 1,245 rooftop hoardings and 2,100 others on roads and streets, the LMC earns a substantial ₹8.35 crore in taxes annually from these advertisements.

Last year, a massive hoarding collapse in Bazarkhala claimed the life of a 14-year-old, further highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The LMC will take proactive measures to remove hazardous hoardings and unipoles that are dangerously placed, safeguarding the lives and well-being of Lucknow’s residents.”

“As the removal campaign unfolds, residents and commuters are urged to remain vigilant and report any potentially hazardous structures to the authorities to ensure the city’s infrastructure is safe and secure for all,” he added.