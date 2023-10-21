LMC’s revised budget of 2091 cr passed

The revised budget 2023-2024 of Lucknow Municipal Corporation and Water Works Department (Jal Sansthan), was approved in a meeting of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation executive committee here on Friday, with partial amendments. Along with this, all other proposals and budget amounts were approved in the meeting. Lucknow municipal corporation (File photo)

Earlier, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh presented the budget of ₹2091 crore income and 2091 crore expenditure. However, during the discussion on corporators’ quota, both the Samajwadi Party corporators left the meeting in protest, as they were demanding increase in the quota from ₹2 crore to ₹2.5 crore. But mayor Sushma Kharakwal was firm on keeping the quota at ₹2 crore for every corporator.

The mayor directed the municipal commissioner to pay the entire amount of ₹220 crore marked for the Ward Development Fund by March 31because if the fund is not spent, the money will lapse.

Mayor Kharakwal said, “No new tax has been imposed by the municipal corporation in the revised budget.”

The budget of 403 crore of the Jal Sansthan was also presented before the executive committee. The revised budget of Jal Sansthan is of ₹15.78 lakh profit. The money would be spent on installation of tubewells, electricity bills, chemicals, general repairs and other work.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “Jankipuram Extension, Mansarovar Colony, Transport Nagar and Vrindavan Colony of the Housing Development Department have not been handed over to M/s Suez India Pvt. Ltd. So these colonies are not yet connected to Bharwara and Daulatganj Sewage Treatment Plants. Now these areas would be connected with the Bharwara and Daulatgaj plants.”

