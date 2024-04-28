 Lok Sabha polls: SP’s Ravidas to file papers from Lucknow on May 1 - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Lok Sabha polls: SP’s Ravidas to file papers from Lucknow on May 1

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 10:23 PM IST

Leaders and workers from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, along with those from the Samajwadi Party, would be present at various locations along the way to welcome the procession.

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, Ravidas Mehrotra, will file his nomination on May 1. A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting led by Lucknow metropolitan president Fakhir Siddiqui.

Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Ravidas Mehrotra (Sourced)
Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Ravidas Mehrotra (Sourced)

SP’s Lucknow Lok Sabha media in-charge, Gaurav Singh Yadav, said that during the meeting, it was unanimously decided that the nomination procession for Ravidas Mehrotra would commence from the Samajwadi Party headquarters on Vikramaditya Marg. It would then pass through Hazratganj, Mayfair, Novelty cinema, Noor Manzil, Nazirabad via Kaiserbagh intersection, Guian Road via Aminabad intersection, Qaiserbagh bus stand, and eventually reach the collectorate for nomination.

During the meeting, party leaders also decided that leaders and workers from Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, along with those from the Samajwadi Party, would be present at various locations along the way to welcome the procession.

Present at the meeting were city general secretary Irshad Ahmed (Guddu), former mayoral candidate Meera Vardhan, former general secretary of the Lucknow Bar Association Jitendra Singh Yadav (Jitu), state secretary Pradeep Kanojia, media in-charge Gaurav Singh Yadav, and Cantt assembly in-charge Amit Saxena.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Lok Sabha polls: SP’s Ravidas to file papers from Lucknow on May 1
