‘Lost mom months ago, she would’ve been proud’: Lucknow’s Ojas secures AIR-23 in CLAT

It was a moment of joy for six youngsters from Lucknow and Kanpur as they figured among the top 100 qualifiers of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2026, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. (For representation)

It was a quantum jump for Saanvi Musaddi from Kanpur in her second attempt as she secured the all-India rank (AIR) of 15 with a score of 108.5. “I was overjoyed as I figured in the top 20. Last year, I was ranked around 4,000 and scored only 76 (out of 113). This year a total of 120 questions were asked but evaluation was done out of 119, based on the provisional answer key, as one of the questions was withdrawn because of some error.”

“Last year, I panicked on the examination day. It was confusing for me to decide whether to focus more on board or CLAT. This time, I was much better prepared,” said Saanvi, who wants to pursue BA-LLB at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore. “My grandfather completed his LLB and LLM but never pursued the profession. I want to go ahead with his dream,” she said. Her father is a businessman and mother is a home maker.

Lucknow’s Ojas Dixit secured AIR-23 with 108 points. He dedicated his success to his mother, who passed away barely a few months before CLAT. “We lost her on July 29. She had a tumor in her brain. When it was being removed, my mom succumbed. It was a tough time for me. She wanted me to do well in CLAT so I prepared hard and hopefully she will now feel happy wherever she is,” he said.

“I was expecting a better ranking, but it is okay as I had gone through a difficult time.” Ojas too wants to go to NLSIU, Bangalore. Ojas is the first generation from his family who will study law. “I love oration and it was my personal choice to be a part of the legal profession,” said Ojas, who is a Class 12 student at Seth MR Jaipuria (Goel Campus).

Ishaan Tripathi (AIR 77, 104) is a student of Army Public School, SP Marg here. He is happy with the score and looking forward to the counselling to begin. His father Mukesh Kumar Tripathi is from the Indian Air Force and mother Sarita Tripathi is a homemaker. “NLSIU, Bangalore is my obvious choice. After the programme, I want to join the bar,” he said.

Vandita Upadhyay (AIR 88, 103.25) is a student of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram. “It could have been better because I could not spend enough time answering the maths section,” she said. Her advice to students preparing for CLAT is to rely on limited but quality study material. “Analyse how well you fare in the mock tests, especially in the context of time management.”

Her father Prof Dr Divya Narain Upadhyay is a professor at the KGMU’s plastic surgery department and mother Dr Vaishali Upadhyay is the director of the radiology department of a private hospital.