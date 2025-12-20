Love that healed: Commitment helped young bride walk again

LUCKNOW Love and unwavering commitment proved stronger than adversity for 19-year-old Shivangi Yadav, who regained the ability to walk after a major accident left her with a fractured/crippled left foot just months before her marriage. Shivangi met with the accident in 2024, before her wedding was solemnised. The injury damaged her left foot so severely that she could not walk properly. Wearing regular footwear worsened her condition, as friction caused painful wounds and ulcers, forcing her to walk barefoot for nearly a year. To address the problem, doctors designed a modified surgical high ankle boot with special relief at the metatarsal region. (Sourced)

Despite the setback, her fiancé, Durgesh Yadav, stood by her. Determined to marry Shivangi as planned, the youth, who works as a peon in the CVTS department at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), went ahead with the wedding and resolved to find a medical solution for her condition.

After the marriage in November 2025, Durgesh took Shivangi to KGMU, where she was examined at the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR). Dr Shagun Singh, in-charge of the prosthetic and orthotic unit, assessed her condition and designed a customised solution to help her walk again.

“Before coming to our department, she had undergone skin grafting at the plastic surgery department, but walking remained extremely painful,” Dr Singh said. “Whenever she wore normal shoes, ulcers and bleeding developed due to pressure and friction.”

To address the problem, the doctor and her team designed a modified surgical high ankle boot with special relief at the metatarsal region. The customised footwear redistributed body weight away from the front of her injured foot, preventing further wounds and allowing her to walk comfortably.

Shivangi first visited the department in October, and the results have been transformative. “Now, she can walk like other people,” Durgesh said with pride, calling the recovery a result of timely medical support and determination.

For Shivangi, the journey back on her feet was made possible not just by medical expertise, but by the steadfast love and commitment of her husband, who refused to let her injury define her future.