‘Love You Mom’ tattoo saves criminal from externment in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: In an attempt to dispose of the pending cases under the Goonda Act, the Prayagraj Police Commissioner’s court took up four cases on Friday, including that of a notorious criminal known for bomb-hurling incidents, who was given a chance to mend his ways. Three others were asked to mark their presence in court every fortnight. He was then made to swear on his mother to stop all criminal activities and return to a normal life. (Sourced)

Himanshu aka Anshu Bambaaz (25) appeared in court under the Goonda Act, registered against him at Georgetown police station, claiming he had not been involved in any trouble for many years. With a history of hurling crude bombs, the court was to decide if he should be externed from the district (zila badar). As police officials questioned him about his criminal record and present activities, they noticed that Anshu had tattooed ‘Love you mom’ in Hindi on his arm.

When questioned about the tattoo, Anshu replied that he loves his mother a lot and pleaded with the court not to extern him from the district.

Police commissioner Ramit Sharma then conducted an inquiry and found that since Anshu hurled crude bombs near CMP Degree College, he had not been involved in any trouble or criminal activity recently. He was then made to swear on his mother to stop all criminal activities and return to a normal life.

Sharma said Anshu was given a chance to mend his ways and join the mainstream of society. However, he was warned that if he commits another crime, he would be dealt with strictly.