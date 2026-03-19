Kanpur , A small LPG cylinder caught fire along the busy Delhi-Prayagraj rail route, creating panic here at the Kanpur Central railway station, officials said. LPG cylinder found burning close to tracks near Kanpur railway station, no one injured

The incident occurred in the Cantonment area around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, about two km from the station, where a five-kg cooking LPG cylinder was found burning near the tracks.

The fire triggered alarm, prompting local police, the Railway Protection Force , Government Railway Police and crime branch teams to reach the spot.

By the time emergency personnel reached the spot, locals had already doused the flames. No injuries were reported and the situation is under control, officials said.

Officials said the cylinder was found nearly seven feet away from the track in a deserted stretch.

Preliminary findings indicate the cylinder may have fallen from a moving train, possibly the Mahabodhi Express, which passed shortly before the fire. Police suspect a gas leak triggered the fire and are also probing whether the cylinder was thrown out in haste after leakage.

During a search of the area, police recovered a partially burnt gunny bag containing utensils, a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card belonging to Om Prakash Mishra, a resident of Pratapgarh district, Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajit Gupta said.

Preliminary assessment suggests cylinder catching fire may have been accidental, which possibly happened during transit. "However, we are also examining angles of negligence, mischief or foul play," Gupta said.

Police contacted a number found on the phone recovered in the bag and spoke to Mishra's son, who said his father, a security guard in Delhi, was travelling home with his belongings and cash. He also informed that Mishra has a history of alcohol use, the DCP added.

Forensic teams, along with GRP and RPF personnel, are carrying out a detailed investigation.

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