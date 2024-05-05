LSG fans’ farewell wish: Victory over KKR

The last match of the season, between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Night Riders, in Lucknow slated to be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday is set to be a power-packed one. Team LSG during the practice session

The match is not just studded with cricketing stars in both teams but expected to be high on glamour quotient with the buzz that film star and Kolkata Night Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan expected to watch the match.

Cometh! SRK storm

There is no official confirmation about the visit of Shah Rukh Khan but at the stadium and hospitality sector it’s been said the star may arrive. The hotel (Hyatt Regency) hosting KKR refused to confirm.

“Yes, the team is staying with us, but we have no update on SRK. If he comes, it will be only on the match day, and we will learn about it just a few hours before. Let’s hope he does and stays with us,” shares the source.

Young entrepreneur Hamza Hasan (25) says, “I was able to watch and support my team during the Mumbai Indians tie, but my focus was to get tickets for KKR match as my younger brother is a SRK fan and it’s not every day that the superstar is in your city. I have managed two tickets now let’s see whether we get a chance to get a glimpse of King Khan as well.”

Superfan meets KL

Lucknow Super Giant’s diehard supporter Venkatesh Palanichamy, who single-handedly made the blue shine amid the sea of yellow supporters during the match against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The LSG fan got an opportunity to meet his idol KL Rahul in Lucknow.

“I am his biggest fan. I come from Coimbatore and have been working in Chennai in a software company for the last six years. I have no connection with this region but because of Rahul I support LSG and when I was celebrating Marcus Stoinis powerplay I was not aware that I’m being captured on camera and the visuals went viral,” he tells.

Palanichamy (27) was recently hosted by the LSG team. “My friend in comments section mentioned about me and the LSG team contacted me. I was invited to Lucknow where I got to meet and greet KL Rahul. I also went to watch the Mumbai Indians match and got a special reception from the LSG Brigade,” he adds.

Rinku factor

KKR star striker Rinku Singh, who hails from Aligarh (UP), will be playing his first IPL match in Lucknow and is expected to get good support for his batting skills and the local connect.

Hum aate rahengey!

LSG Brigade Community leader Mohit Puri and his team wishes LSG not just to win over KKR today but to go ahead and win the finals. They have coined a slogan: Hum aate rahengey!

“Finally, it’s the last match in Lucknow so we have planned a couple of things for our team and fans as well, it will be a surprise for sure. Our team has been playing exceptionally well and as the tournament enters its last leg, we are more prepared to support them with all our might. We are already positioned up on the chart and if we defeat KKR here it will strengthen our chances. We hope LSG team gives a farewell to local supporters with a victory over KKR team.”

Media consultant Shivani Rai (24) says, “SRK or no SRK, I want LSG to lift the cup. The kind of prowess our team has projected in IPL 2024 is amazing. Bass ab trophy mil jaaye. I was unable to get tickets, but I have managed to book a table with my parents at a restaurant with a screen and plentiful offers on food and drinks."