LU executive council clears promotion norms, defers creation of new posts

The executive council (EC) of Lucknow University on Friday approved a series of key academic and administrative decisions, including laying down a clear mechanism for the promotion of senior professors and deferring the creation of certain posts and cells. The aim is to ensure transparency and smooth functioning, according to an official statement issued by the university. The meeting also discussed provisions related to the formation of the dean, director, and various cells. (For representation)

The council deliberated extensively on the promotion of senior professors and decided that the process would be carried out strictly in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2018. These regulations were adopted by the state government on October 13, 2019, and have been in force at the university since June 28, 2019. The council also examined provisions under the University Statutes relating to the constitution of the Selection Committee.

It was decided that subject experts under Provision IV(iii) would be chosen from a panel approved by the chancellor, from which the vice-chancellor would nominate experts to the committee. The decision is aimed at providing a clear and legally sound framework for the career advancement of senior faculty members, the statement said.

The meeting also discussed provisions related to the formation of the dean, director, and various cells. The council clarified that since the chancellor’s approval for amendments to the University Bylaws has not yet been received, the formation of these posts and cells has been postponed with immediate effect.

To ensure continuity in administrative work, the council authorised vice-chancellor prof JP Saini to delegate duties earlier assigned to deans to other officials. The arrangement, the council said, would not affect the functioning of the university.

The executive council also assured that necessary amendments and improvements would be undertaken in the future to further strengthen the university’s academic and administrative systems. It called for cooperation from all faculties, departments and officials to enhance the institution’s progress and reputation.