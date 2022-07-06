Lucknow Aam Mahotsav: Plant tree at home, eat mangoes in two years
Stalls at the Lucknow Aam Mahotsav are selling saplings of dwarf mango trees which can be grown in small spaces or in pots at homes.
“With an average height of 10-12 ft, these dwarf trees can yield fruit in two years unlike having to wait for years. In fact, some plants can even produce fruit throughout the year,” said Aftab Ahmed from the Awadh Nursery of Malihabad, who was given the first prize and felicitated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for growing the best variety of Dussehri mango in Malihabad.
“There are more than 200 varieties of tree saplings both Indian and foreign breed including Amkiba, Amrapali, Gulab Khas, Arunika, Mia Jaki, Noor-Jahan, Fana, Swarekha, Alphanso, Langara, Tommy Atkins, Sensation, etc,” said Ahmed, who has been in the business for last 30 years.
The saplings range from ₹60 to ₹2,000 and are in huge demand. “As we grow towards natural and organic farming, these dwarf seedlings could be a small step towards it. I’m buying a few varieties from here in the hope that I won’t have to buy mangos from the market which are mostly ripened unnaturally using chemicals,” said a buyer.
Out of the large collection, one variety named ‘Thailand Mango’ is most talked about at the Mahotsav which is imported from Thailand. “Once fully grown, it gives fruit throughout the year. Even during off-season, it gives small and medium-size mangoes which can be used in chutney or pickles.”
Vij sets up SIT after Hisar woman alleges harassment by police
Recently elected chairperson of the Kaithal Municipal Council, Surbhi Garg and several BJP leaders also met Haryana home minister Anil Vij at his residence. Accompanied by senior JJP leader KC Banger and others, chairperson of Gohana Municipal Council, Rajni Virmani also paid a courtesy visit to the home minister. Vij also constituted an SIT in an alleged case of culpable homicide after a group of men appeared before him from Sirsa demanding justice.
BSP launches membership drive in Lucknow region with focus on Muslim leaders
The Bahujan Samaj Party launched a membership drive in the Lucknow region with former minister and Samajwadi Party rebel, Mohammad Irshad Khan joining the party. Khan who has influence over the Muslim community in Unnao and Lucknow districts rose in rebellion against the Samajwadi Party leadership after the 2022 assembly election. Alleging that leaders and workers belonging to the Muslim community are neglected in SP he quit the party in mid-April.
Body of missing girl fished out from canal in Kurukshetra
Four days after she went missing, the body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from a canal in Kurukshetra. The family members of the girl held a protest in Kurukshetra accusing a youth of her murder. The family members alleged that the accused, Jarnail Singh, had kidnapped the victim for marriage four days ago and dumped her body into the canal after killing her. The body was taken for post-mortem at the KCGMC, Karnal.
Varanasi night market: Bazaar reflecting city’s art, culture ready
Varanasi will have a night market under the Lahartara-Chowkaghat flyover which will showcase the art and culture of Varanasi. The estimated cost of developing facilities for the night market was around Rs 10 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate this market during his proposed visit to Varanasi on July 7. Varanasi Smart City has beautified the 1.9 km space under the flyover for the night market.
Law, order situation has collapsed in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday claimed that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed under the BJP-JJP government. “The situation has become such that within a week, three Haryana MLAs have received death threats. These include BJP MLA Sanjay Singh (Sohna), Congress MLAs Renu Bala and Surendra Pawar,” he said. Hooda demanded proper security for all MLAs and action against those who have issued threats.
