LUCKNOW Seven months on, Lucknow district’s overall voter list stands at 31,39,412 as of Tuesday, November 17 — marking an addition of more than 59,000 electors since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list was published on April 10, 2026. The revised draft list comprises 16,40,342 male, 14,98,962 female and 108 transgender voters. (Pic for representation)

Despite the recent uptick, the state capital’s electorate remains nearly 23% lower than its December 2025 count of 39,94,535, reflecting a net reduction of 9,14,185 names prior to the draft publication, according to data released by the Lucknow District Election Office.

The revised draft list comprises 16,40,342 male, 14,98,962 female and 108 transgender voters. Notably, 29,726 electors are first-time voters aged 18–19, accounting for 0.95% of the total electorate. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on January 4, 2027.

Among the nine assembly constituencies, Sarojini Nagar constituency, which is a mix of urban and rural areas, has the highest number of voters 4,73,459 (4.73 lakh). After SIR, total voters in this constituency stood at 4,60,037. Over 13,422 new voters were added in Sarojini Nagar alone.

Bakshi Ka Talab that comprises rural, semi-urban and urban areas, stands second with 4,28,002 (4.28 lakh) voters. Post-SIR total voters stood at 4,19,472. In seven months, 8,530 new voters were added. Lucknow West assembly constituency stands third with a total 3,89,375 (3.89 lakh) voters. After SIR the number stood at 3,82,895, an increase by 6,480 voters.

Lucknow North, a largely urban constituency, has the fourth highest 3,54,797 (3.54 lakh) voters. After SIR it was 3,44,309. Thus 10,488 voters were added.

Malihabad constituency, which is primarily a mix of rural and semi-urban areas, stood at fifth with 3,33,012 (3.33 lakh) voters. Post-SIR, it stood at 3,30,530, an increase of 2,482 voters during the ongoing SSR.

Lucknow East stands at sixth place with 3.26,191 (3.26 lakh) voters. The earlier tally was 3,19,147, an increase of 7,044 voters.

Mohanlalganj’s total voter count stands at 3,22,261 (3.22 lakh) compared to 3,18,771 seven months ago, an increase of 3,490 voters. Lucknow Central has 2,68,166 voters compared to April 10 data when it was 2,64,561, an increase by 3,605 voters. Lucknow Cantonment has the lowest number of voters among the nine assembly constituencies at 2,44,149 (2.44 lakh voters). Earlier it was pegged at 2,40,328, an increase by 3,821 voters.

UP chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said: “The draft electoral roll for the Special Summary Revision, 2027, has been published on Tuesday. Claims, objections if any, will be accepted over a one-month period, from November 17, 2026, to December 16, 2026. Names can be added using Forms 6, 7, and 8.”

“There will also be an opportunity to have names removed from the electoral roll or to correct any details. During this one-month period, special camps will be held on Saturday, November 21; Sunday, November 22; Saturday, November 28 and Sunday, November 29. Booth level officers (BLOs) will be present with the draft electoral roll from 10 am to 4 pm,” he added.

“Citizens are requested to visit their respective polling stations on these dates, between 10 am and 4 pm, to check for their names. All you need to bring along is one passport-sized colour photograph and a valid document as proof of date of birth and residence — Aadhaar, for instance, is a valid document. Everything related to voter registration can be completed on-site during the scheduled camp,” said Rinwa.

“Our electoral roll was not static between April 10 and November 17. While more voters may have been added during this period, some names would also have been deleted,” he added.