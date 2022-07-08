Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration’s drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students.
“It’s the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.
The DM said strict legal action would be initiated if a vehicle is found unfit. “An FIR would be lodged under section 302 IPC and 307 IPC against the school principal, vehicle owners and others if the vehicle was found unfit,” the DM said.
Furthermore, he directed the schools that have not registered their vehicles to do so within the next three days or their affiliation would be revoked.
-
Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines. The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
-
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
-
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to keep prices of minor minerals in check
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the progress of the mining and mineral department's work at a high level meeting here. He also said an upward revision in regulatory fee for interstate transport (mining work) should be considered. He also said consistent efforts have brought about transparency in mining related work. He said a target of collection of Rs 4860 crore from mining work has been set and necessary efforts should be made to achieve it.
-
Two die after vehicle falls into Ganga canal in Meerut
Two persons died while two others were rescued after their SUV fell into the upper Ganga canal near Bhola Ki Jhaal in Meerut on Thursday evening, police said. SP (rural) Keshav Mishra said four friends Dharmendra, Omprakaah, Devraj and Niranjan aged between 25 and 28 were on their way to Haridwar from Gurugram in their SUV when the mishap took place. The canal side road was constructed between Muradnagar (Ghaziabad ) and Haridwar for Kanwarias.
-
Cracks surface in Opposition ranks, BJP alliance displays unity as Droupadi Murmu visits Lucknow
Cracks in the Opposition ranks were palpable as key Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar of the SBSP and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav on Friday attended a dinner hosted by chief minister Yogi Adityanath for National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu who arrived in Lucknow to seek support for her campaign from lawmakers in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics