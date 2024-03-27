Lucknow: Akbar Nagar residents start vacating houses, LDA extends PM Awas registration time

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday extended the deadline for registration of PM Awas houses till March 31 for residents of Akbar Nagar who have already started vacating their premises. Akbar Nagar residents start vacating houses, LDA extends PM Awas registration time (File pic)

The Lucknow high court has set March 31 deadline for the BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar to vacate their houses after which the development authority will demolish illegal houses of slum dwellers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

With only five days left for the high court’s deadline and none having approached Supreme Court against HC order, the residents of Akbar Nagar have accepted the inevitable and started vacating their premises.

The development authority has also handed over possession of PM Awas at Hardoi Road to around 40 residents of Akbar Nagar who have vacated their premises. Some of them have expressed their inability to opt for residence under PM Awas scheme.

“I work as a helper at a Badshahnagar shop and can’t shift to a location several kilometers away from Akbar Nagar. So, I have shifted to a rented accommodation at Luv Kush Nagar,” said Adil Ali, an Akbar Nagar resident.

Around 1,200 houses in Akbar Nagar are facing the development authority’s demolition axe, and the high court was almost their last hope as the court had earlier stayed the demolition drive for BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar till further orders.

“As there is no option left, residents of Akbar Nagar have started relocating to other locations,” said Mohammad Kafil, resident of Akbar Nagar. Several residents have shifted to rented accommodations at nearby Sarvodya Nagar and Luv Kush Nagar.

LDA VC inspects PM Awas

Vice chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Indramani Tripathi on Tuesday inspected PM Awas at Basant Kunj, Hardoi road and interacted with residents. Tripathi inquired about problems being faced by them, if any. The LDA vice chairman also played cricket and Badminton with children. During inspection, Tripathi instructed officials to ensure proper maintenance in parks and demolish illegal shops. He also tasked senior officials to check Illegal constructions.

LDA secretary Vivek Srivastav has been made in-charge of zone-1, additional secretary Gyanendra Varma of zone 4 and 5, joint secretary Sushil Pratap Singh of zone 2 and 3 and chief town planner KK Gautam of zone 6 and 7.

“Senior officials will inspect illegal constructions and will ensure that no construction work is carried out in sealed buildings,” said LDA VC Indramani Tripathi.