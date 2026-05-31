Lucknow becoming symbol of patriotism, military pride: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who has represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha since 2014, praised Uttar Pradesh’s transformation on Saturday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the inauguration of the Nausena Shaurya Vatika, in Lucknow on Saturday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

He said the state, which was notorious for ‘One District One Mafia’, is now known for ‘One District One Product. He also asserted that Lucknow is now becoming a symbol of patriotism and military pride along with being a city of culture and tradition.

Singh, who was in the state capital to inaugurate the Nausena Shaurya Vatika, further said the Indian Navy forced “the entire Pakistan Navy to remain confined to its ports during Operation Sindoor”.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “The state was once identified with goonda raj and poor law and order, but today it has changed under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.”

“Everyone can see the way Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly on the path of development today. Earlier, people lived in fear and investors avoided coming to Uttar Pradesh. Investors believed that if they invested in the state, they would face trouble from criminals and anti-social elements.”

“Today’s Uttar Pradesh has changed, and not just the people of the state but the whole country knows this,” he added.

The defence minister further said, “The Nausena Shaurya Vatika is not just a tourist spot, but a living source of inspiration. It will tell future generations the price of the country’s freedom and security. It will also become the identity of Lucknow.”

“A nation which respects its armed forces earns respect in the world. Keeping this spirit in mind, CM Yogi Adityanath personally assured this prime location near Ekana Stadium and adjacent to the Gomti Wetland for this project,” said Singh.

He added that the Vatika would serve as a constant reminder of the nation’s safety and security, safeguarded through the valour and sacrifices of its bravehearts.

Singh praised the Indian Navy’s exceptional contribution during Operation Sindoor, alongside the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.

“The Navy played a significant role in maintaining pressure on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Our Navy was deployed in the Arabian Sea with full preparedness and strength, maintaining constant pressure on the adversary. As a result, Pakistan’s entire Navy remained confined to its ports.”

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian forces conducting precision strikes on multiple terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. The military conflict was halted after both sides reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Singh asserted that persistent efforts of the last decade are bearing fruit as the domestic defence production, which stood at just ₹46,000 crore in 2014, has surged to over ₹1.51 lakh crore, and is poised to soon touch yet another record-breaking figure of ₹1.75 lakh crore.

He added that defence exports have skyrocketed from less than ₹1,000 crore in 2014 to approximately ₹40,000 crore today.

Pointing out the pivotal role played by Uttar Pradesh in achieving this success, Singh stated that while the soldiers from the state stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their counterparts from across the country to protect national interests, the Defence Industrial Corridor is significantly strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He added that the state is scaling greater heights in other sectors such as health, education, agriculture, science and technology, trade and commerce, roads, highways, and airports.

Singh emphasised that the growing strength of the Indian defence forces is the outcome of the sustained efforts and strategic planning of the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.