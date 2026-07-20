Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC upholds life sentences of two accused in 39-year-old murder case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has upheld the life sentences of two accused in an over 39-year-old murder case from Hardoi district but acquitted them of the rioting charge in the case.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court passed the order while hearing an appeal by the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The court considered the dying declaration recorded in the case as crucial evidence and their appeals on the murder charge were dismissed.

A division bench of Justice Rajnish Kumar and Justice Babita Rani passed the judgment on July 8, on an appeal filed by the accused. The order was uploaded later.

The case pertained to the Harpalpur police station area of Hardoi district. According to the prosecution, on April 7, 1987 a man, Subedar, was attacked with firearms and sticks. The seriously injured man’s dying declaration was recorded, in which he accused the attackers of attempted murder. Subedar later died. The trial court sentenced Bateshwar and Ram Naresh to life imprisonment for murder. During the hearing of the appeal against this verdict, appellants Ramlal and Phulla died. Subsequently, the high court heard the appeal of the remaining accused, Bateshwar and Ram Naresh. After a thorough review of the available evidence and the facts of the case, the high court found the convictions of both accused, Bateshwar and Ram Naresh, on the murder charge appropriate. However, they were acquitted of the charge of rioting. Since both accused were on bail, the court also ordered them to surrender before the court concerned.

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