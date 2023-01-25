Lucknow building collapse: Sensor robot, sniffer dogs helped save 14 lives

LUCKNOW The district administration used an advanced sensor robot and sniffer dogs to locate 14 people trapped under the debris of Alaya apartments building that collapsed on Tuesday.

“The use of technology and manpower together helped in saving lives. For the first time, a robot, along with sniffer dogs, was used to search for the victims trapped under the debris. The medical team ensured supply of oxygen through cylinders while the Army also responded quickly. It was a team effort,” said Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate.

“The work of saving lives is done, but the job of clearing the debris is yet not over,” said the DM, adding: “I would like to thank the teams of NDRF, SDRF, Army and LMC, which coordinated with each other to save 14 lives. Unfortunately, we were not able to save two lives despite our best efforts.”

Gangwar said, “After we contacted the NDRF, SDRF, Army, LMC and police for relief work, the teams reached within 25 minutes. The debris was removed with the help of machines. To save lives, our men started drilling the walls and columns. One of the residents willingly offered his wall for drilling, after which the teams entered the building for rescue work.”

“Officials have been asked to take care of houses in the neighbourhood. If there is any damage to these houses, then efforts should be made to repair and ensure structural strength of these buildings,” he said.