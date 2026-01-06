‘Lucknow Darshan’ double-decker e-bus launched, skips iconic sites amid height hurdle

Tourists in the state capital can now take a guided and eco-friendly tour of key heritage and civic landmarks aboard a newly launched double-decker electric bus under the ‘Lucknow Darshan’ initiative of the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC). The service, however, does not cover parts of old Lucknow, including Bada Imambara, Rumi Gate and the Hussainabad Clock Tower, as the height of the bus restricts its movement through low-clearance routes. Morning and evening bus tours to highlight heritage, culture, and urban life along the Gomti. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Managing director of Uttar Pradesh tourism, Ashish Kumar, said the 16-ft-high double-decker bus cannot safely pass through areas with low-hanging structures and a railway overbridge near Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Chowk. The administration currently has no alternate routes to reach iconic old-city sites such as Bada Imambara, Rumi Gate or Hussainabad Clock Tower. Shuttle services were considered but were not implemented to maintain continuity of travel in a single vehicle.

The heritage tour will operate daily under the ‘Lucknow Darshan’ banner in two rounds, morning and evening, starting from 1090 Chauraha. The bus has two decks with a total seating capacity of 66 passengers. The fare has been fixed at ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children aged between 5 and 12 years, with a 10% introductory discount available till January 31.

Speaking on the occasion, tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said the ‘Lucknow Darshan’ electric double-decker bus represents a new direction in the way cities can be experienced. “This initiative brings together electric mobility, curated storytelling and responsible tourism. Lucknow is a city of living heritage, not limited to monuments alone. Through this service, visitors will experience the capital as a vibrant urban landscape that blends history, culture and modern life.”

Routes and halts

The morning tour, scheduled from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, covers The Residency, Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, Raj Bhavan, Christ Church Pro-Cathedral, UP Darshan Park, Ambedkar Park, and the Gomti Riverfront, before returning to 1090 Chauraha. Tourists will get 40-minute halts at The Residency and the Vidhan Sabha.

The evening tour runs from 4 pm to 7 pm and features a special Light and Sound Show at The Residency as part of the itinerary. It concludes at Food Valley in Gomti Nagar.

Assembly visit included

A key feature of the tour is access to the Vidhan Sabha premises. UPSTDC official Raj Baghel said tourists will be taken inside the Assembly hall near the chief minister’s seating area and briefed by marshals on the functioning, history and procedures of the House.

Booking and facilities

Tickets can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in or purchased on the spot by scanning a QR code available inside the bus. Tickets are printed on plantable seed paper containing tulsi seeds. The tour is guided by Shashank Srivastav, who provides commentary in Hindi and English. Entry fees for all monuments included in the itinerary are covered in the ticket price.

Safety and operations

Addressing safety measures, driver Avinash Verma said the speed of the electric bus is electronically capped at 50 kmph and further reduced while negotiating turns. Tourism officials said the service will operate daily, even if only one passenger boards the bus. Expansion of the fleet will be considered based on tourist response in the coming days.