Lucknow: Day after two girls test Covid positive, samples collected at LMGC
A day after two students tested positive for Covid at the La Martiniere Girls’ College (LMGC) in Lucknow, health department staff took samples of 140 school staff members and 96 students, including those staying in the hostel, on Monday.
The sampling was done on a day on which Uttar Pradesh reported 210 new Covid cases, including 120 in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), 49 in Ghaziabad 49, 12 in Lucknow, eight in Agra and four in Meerut, according to official data. “At present, the state has 1,277 active Covid-19 cases,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (medical and health) in a press statement.
“The students included classmates of the two girls (who had tested positive for Covid). Teams were also sent to the homes of some of the students who had symptoms. These students were asked about their health over the telephone and, on getting information about the symptoms, the staff took their samples,” said district health education officer Yogesh Raghuvanshi.
LMGC is closed for two days — Monday and Tuesday (April 25 and 26).
Health teams reached the school campus in the morning and took samples from all the students, majority of whom were staying at the hostel or had come to take the board exams. The staff present on the campus, including teachers, office, transport and cleaning staff, were asked to give samples.
“The school administration extended all cooperation. The report of these samples would come in the next 24 hours after which further action will be decided,” Raghuvanshi said.
The state government has made the district inspector of schools and the joint director (education) responsible for following the Covid protocol at schools in their respective areas.
The health department in the state capital has sent a letter to the district inspector of schools and the basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) seeking help in identifying students with Covid-19 symptoms quickly.
Parents of the two LMGC girls, who are siblings, also tested positive for Covid, according to health officials.
“Mother, father and one of the grandparents also tested positive. They are from one family and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing,” said a senior health official.
Elsewhere, many students were found attending school without masks and moving around without social distancing.
Nevertheless, the authorities at various schools have swung into action to implement the Covid protocols strictly.
Anil Agarwal, president of the Unaided Private School Association, UP, said, “Student safety is our top priority. ICSE Semester two examinations have begun and schools are thoroughly equipped with all Covid protocols and students have been instructed to wear masks and carry sanitizer.”
Prerna Mitra, principal, GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, said, “Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, each one of us needs to follow the Covid protocol in true letter and spirit. Strict preventive measures should be developed as our habits.”
LMGC principal Aashrita Dass said school assessment for students up to class 9 has also been deferred. Classmates of the two girl students, who had tested positive for Covid were called over the telephone and were asked to report any symptom or illness. The two girls are students of different classes.
The principal said, “We will follow the Covid guidelines laid down by the government. Hence, it has been decided that the school will reopen on April 27 after two days of closure. We will get the entire school sanitized before reopening it on Wednesday.”
Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
AAP’s power freebie in Punjab meaningless when there is no power: Sidhu
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday led a protest against power shortage in the state, near the Rajpura thermal plant in Patiala district. “The power demand will peak in June and July, when it is expected to reach 17,000 MW, but the state government is unable to supply even regular power when load is just 7,500 MW,” Sidhu said. According to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's new president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, he had no knowledge about the protest.
Delhi yet again reports over 1,000 daily Covid cases, positivity rate at 6.42%
Delhi on Monday saw a slight dip in its daily Covid-19 tally with 1,011 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 18,75,887, according to the health department's bulletin. One patient also died and 817 others recovered during the same period. The active cases in the national capital rose to 4,168 and the positivity rate stood at 6.42 per cent. This is the fourth consecutive day Delhi reported over 1,000 cases.
Traffic cops fine 1,983 delivery agents for helmetless driving in special drive
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police has in the past 20 days fined 1,983 delivery executives working for a host of food and grocery delivery platforms for riding without helmets. The special drive was started on April 5 after the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey warned the representatives of such delivery companies and instructed them to ensure that their delivery agents follow traffic rules.
Suvir Sidhu elected Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana chairman
Suvir Sidhu, 32, on Monday became the youngest chairman of Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH). He is the son of Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu. Sidhu was unanimously elected in a meeting held on Monday. The council also elected Ashok Singla, Ranvir Singh Dhaka, and Surinder Dutt Sharma as co-chairmen. The BCPH also ratified nomination of Gurtej Singh Grewal as honorary secretary.
