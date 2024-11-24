‘Lucknow Declaration’ released at Int’l Conference of Chief Justices

The 25th International Conference of Chief Justices, being held at City Montessori School, Kanpur Road, concluded here on Sunday with the release of ‘Lucknow Declaration’ for peace for future generations. Eminent personalities from 55 countries participated in the 25th International Conference of Chief Justices at CMS, Kanpur Road. (Sourced)

Presidents, prime ministers, chief justices, and other eminent personalities from 55 countries participated in the event and released the declaration in the presence of Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh who was present as chief guest.

The minister appreciated the organisers and announced, “The Chief Justices and other distinguished guests from various countries, in alignment with the spirit of Article 51 of the Indian Constitution, have unanimously issued the Lucknow Declaration to establish global unity and peace. Through this Declaration, young generations will undoubtedly secure their right to a safe future, paving the way for the creation of a New World Order based on the principles of unity, peace, and equality.”

The declaration mentions the need to endeavour towards a war-free global community, and security threats as well as the threat of climate change, and several other subjects, imperative to secure a peaceful existence for future generations. It addresses world leaders to commit to denouncing weapons of mass destruction and to work towards global citizenship for all, as well as suggestions to the United Nations.

This resolution, titled the ‘Lucknow Declaration’ will be sent to all heads of state or government, and chief justices of all countries of the world as well as to the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization for consideration and appropriate action.