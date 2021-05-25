Lucknow Development Authority starts community kitchen for kin of Covid patients, vaccination for staff

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started a community kitchen that would provide free meals to the kin of Covid patients who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city.

Abhishek Prakash, vice chairman of LDA, who is also the district magistrate, reviewed preparation of food in the kitchen that is operating from the LDA’s community centre in Gomti Nagar.

“A large number of people from outside Lucknow are also undergoing treatment in the state capital. For kin of such Covid patients making arrangement of food is an uphill task,” said Prakash.

“The centre will provide lunch and dinner to the attendants of patients. Those who need the service can contact at this mobile number 7081101777. Proper hygiene will be maintained in the kitchen to make sure quality food is served,” Prakash said.

Even last year during the lockdown, the development authority had provided food packets daily to the needy across the city.

Also in the day, the LDA also started vaccination drive at its Gomti Nagar office for its employees and their family members.

To note several employees of the development authority had succumbed to Covid in the last two months.

On day one of the drive, 240 people in the age group of 18-45 years were vaccinated. While 70 people above 45 years also took the jab.

Secretary, LDA, Pawan Kumar Gangwar has also issued an appeal to staff members to get vaccinated.