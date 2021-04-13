Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow district court complex shut after judge, lawyers test Covid-19 positive
The order to shut Lucknow district court complex was issued by the district judge after a judge, a few judicial employees and lawyers tested Covid-19 positive.
The Lucknow district court has been shut after a number of judicial employees were found to be Covid-19 positive. (Photo via District Courts - eCourts)

The district court complex in Lucknow has been closed till April 18 after a judge, a few judicial employees and some lawyers tested Covid-19 positive, according to an order issued on Monday.

The order was issued by the district judge.

Providing a list of the affected persons, the Chief Medical Officer of Lucknow in an advisory to the district judge had suggested that the court complex be closed for sanitisation.

After the receiving the advisory, District Judge Sarvesh Kumar ordered closure of the district court till April 18.

