SIT members, lawyers’ organisations discuss security plan for Lucknow district court

Everyone entering the court premises will be frisked and none will be allowed to carry firearms inside the court campus. These are among the elements of the security plan for the Lucknow district court that was discussed at a meeting on Friday between lawyers’ organisations and the special investigation team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari in a courtroom on June 7. Security personnel on the Lucknow district court campus. (HT Photo)

Members of both the Lucknow Bar Association and the Central Bar Association of the district court were present in the meeting at the police lines.

The lawyers assured the police full cooperation in implementing the security plan.

“No one will be allowed to carry firearms on the court campus. A cloakroom will be set up where all firearms will be deposited before entering the court campus,” said Kuldeep Narain Mishra, general secretary, Lucknow Bar Association.

It was also decided that identity cards will be issued to lawyers along with car passes to make sure no unwarranted element enters the court campus.

The height of the court campus boundary wall will be increased to keep intruders at bay.

“There will be separate entry gates for lawyers and litigants to restrict entry of unwanted elements,” Mishra said.

Multiple meetings will be convened between lawyers and police to implement the security plan.

SECURITY INCHARGE APPOINTED

Inspector Ramphal Prajapati has been appointed as security incharge of the old high court campus and the district court.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Agarwal said Prajapati’s appointment is with immediate effect.

BAR COUNCIL OF UP STRESSES ON SECURITY

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has demanded adequate security measures in district courts across the state.

Co-chairman of the Bar Council of U.P. Prashant Singh ‘Atal’ stated that soon the Bar Council will take up the issue with the authorities concerned.