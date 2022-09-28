Lucknow DM inspects progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in Mohanlalganj’s Khujauli

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar paid a surprise visit to village Khujauli in Mohanlalganj tehsil for physical verification of work done under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

During the inspection, Gangwar noticed that a portion of the road had been cut unnecessarily by the executing agency when sufficient space was available for laying the pipeline on the side of the road. Expressing strong displeasure, the district magistrate directed that the road is not to be cut unnecessarily for laying of pipelines if there is space on the side of the road.

He directed to deduct the payment of the contractor for cutting the road unnecessarily. He also directed that all work should be inspected by the BDO/SDM to see if the road has been cut unnecessarily. Payment for the work should be made only after the BDO/SDM report is received. During the inspection, the district magistrate also interacted with the villagers.

During the inspection, Gangwar directed preparing a micro plan to complete work at a faster pace. Later, he also inspected the pumping station and overhead tank located at Dawood area of Mohanlalganj.

Still later, Gangwar chaired a meeting in the Collectorate Auditorium to approve the DPR of potable water under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said, “Under this scheme, we have to ensure supply of clean potable water in every house in 472 villages. A total of 405 overhead tanks are being constructed to supply water to the villages.”

The DM was informed by the JalKal department (Jal Sansthan) that 600 liters of water would be provided to every house, 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening. The officials informed the DM that already 16,000 connections under the scheme have been given to which the DM directed them to load all the information on Google Drive after proper verification.

During the meeting, DPRs of 404 gram panchayats were submitted and the remaining 68 DPRs were not submitted by the officials concerned. Expressing his displeasure, the district magistrate directed the officials to deposit all 68 DPRs by tomorrow evening.