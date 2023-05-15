Uttar Pradesh ranks no.2 in water connections to rural areas: Jal Shakti dept

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Maharashtra to emerge as second state on the list of Indian states in providing the highest number of water connections to rural areas, Jal Shakti department officials said on Monday. As of now, Bihar tops the list. UP has ensured over 40,000 water connections daily reaching lakhs of rural households (Pic for representation)

“Despite having the largest rural population in the country, the state has implemented the Har Ghar Jal (water in each home) scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission, providing 1,12,97,534 functional household tap water connections (FHTCs) to push Maharashtra with 1,11,22,327 FHTCs, behind, the officials said in a release.

UP has ensured over 40,000 water connections daily reaching lakhs of rural households. The scheme’s implementation was being monitored directly by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, they added.

“UP ranks first on the national list in providing daily water connections to over 50% rural households. It is followed by Bihar in this category,” said officials.

“Badaun, Shravasti, Lucknow, Kasganj, Kanpur Dehat, and Sant Ravidas Nagar have achieved significant progress in ensuring water availability and are included in the national ranking of providing water connections to 50% households by May 14, 2023. Now, Lucknow and Kanpur are also on the list of 32 UP districts providing clean drinking tap water to more than 50% rural families. Among the districts that provide water connections to 25% rural households, Hardoi ranks first, followed by Aligarh,” officials added.

“UP is an inspiring example for other states in implementing the Har Ghar Jal mission. We are setting newer goals for us. The target is to ensure that no poor lacks access to clean drinking tap water at their doorstep,” said Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev.