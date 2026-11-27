Lucknowites are in for a cultural treat as the year draws to a close. With Devutthana Ekadashi ushering in the wedding season, the city is also gearing up for a packed cultural calendar from November, featuring literature festivals, musical concerts, stand-up comedy shows, a theatre festival and a series of talk shows.

A host of celebrities are set to be in Lucknow in coming weeks (Photos: X and Instagram) more less

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With concerts by Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Nigam and Ankit Tiwari, along with the Repertwahr Festival, Metaphor Lucknow LitFest, Koshala Literature Festival, Rang-e-Kamal and Pinnaca Festival, the next six weeks promise a packed cultural calendar. Here’s a lowdown on the events lined up across the city.

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Cultural delight

{{^usCountry}} Starting in 2009, the homegrown Repertwahr Festival is now in its 14th season and has become bigger, having been split across two venues. “The Theatre Festival, which is at the core of our philosophy, will be of five days and is returning to our original venue, UP Sangeet Natak Academy, where we have two shows each day with music in the interval. The four-day main fest will be at Janeshwar Mishra Park with music, comedy, talk shows, literature events, shopping and food delights. First time we have an international act by Japanese drum band Drum Tao,” says organiser Bhoopesh Rai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Starting in 2009, the homegrown Repertwahr Festival is now in its 14th season and has become bigger, having been split across two venues. “The Theatre Festival, which is at the core of our philosophy, will be of five days and is returning to our original venue, UP Sangeet Natak Academy, where we have two shows each day with music in the interval. The four-day main fest will be at Janeshwar Mishra Park with music, comedy, talk shows, literature events, shopping and food delights. First time we have an international act by Japanese drum band Drum Tao,” says organiser Bhoopesh Rai. {{/usCountry}}

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Co-organiser Priyanka Sarkar adds, “We have gradually grown and it is Lucknow’s very own festival.”

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Lit fests

The state capital will see two literature festivals happening at the same time. The city’s OG Metaphor Lucknow LitFest, which is in its 14th year, will have a two-day festival at Le Press on November 28 and 29.

Decorated names from the film industry including writer Javed Akhtar, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta, and actors Rajesh Tailang and Atul Tiwari will be part of the sessions. “Author Jerry Pinto, Sathya Saran, Arthy M Singh, Dr Fatima Rizvi, Shantanu Ray Chaudhary, Mamta Kalia in Hindi, Sheen Kaaf Nizam and Abhishek Shukla in Urdu, Devdutt Pattanaik in mythology — we have a long list of reputed authors during the festival,” says founder Kanak Rekha Chauhan.

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The Koshala Literature Festival, to be held at LMHA, from November 27 to 30, Hussainabad, will have names like actors Kirti Kulhari and Nimrat Kaur from Bollywood and Akshat Gupta, Bhawna Somaaya, Tarana Hussain Khan and Purushottam Agrawal from the literary field besides RB Burman Night, Qawwali and Yugam performances, informed founder Prashant Kumar Singh.

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Talk shows

The one-day event Rang-e-Kamal, held in memory of late journalist Kamal Khan, is now a two-day festival which will witness a series of talk shows, a music show, food stalls and some handicraft stalls.

“Kamal was extremely fond of art, culture and craft, so till now we have had people like singer Prahlad Singh Tipania, singer Purushottam Agarwal, writer Javed Akhtar and comedian Zakir Khan. From a selected audience, this time we made the event bigger and opened it for general people who simply register for free and take part in the event,” says organiser Ruchi Kumar.

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Ashiqui Lucknow Ankit Tiwari Live

November 28

Regalia Greens, 1090 Crossing

Diljit Dosanjh Live

December 5

National Jamboree Ground

Repertwahr Festival

December 17-20

Venue: Janeshwar Mishra Park

Music: Drum Tao (Japan’s music show), Aditya Rikhari, Madboy/Mink, DJ Anyasa, Rekha Bhardwaj

Comedy: Anubhav Singh Bassi, Rahul Dua, Ashish Solanki

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Shabd: Amandeep Khayal, Nidhi Narwal, Divyam Sodhi & Khwaab, Mushaira, Akanksha Grover, Kavi Sammelan, Bhuwin

Theatre Fest

December 21-25

Venue: UP Sangeet Natak Academy

Dil Ka Haal Sunne Dilwala

External Affairs

Jhilmilganj Ke Sitaare

Dekh Behen

Pinnaca Fest

December 19-20

Ekana Football Ground

Music: Himesh Reshammiya, Dhanda Nyoliwala, Indian Ocean, Curtain Blue, Sunidhi Chauhan, Prateek Kuhad, W.I.S.H and Khosla Raghu

Comedy: Ravi Gupta, Jaspreet Singh, Kaustubh Agarwal, Aakash Gupta, Gurleen Pannu and Aditya Kulshreshtha

Rang-e-Kamal

December 5-6

Venue: Gomti Riverfront

Javed Akhtar, chef Ranveer Brar, journalist Rajat Sharma, dastango Himanshu Bajpai and more names will be added.

Sonu Nigam

December 26

Defense Expo ground, Vrindavan Colony