Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Imtiaz Ali, Sudhir Mishra and Prakash Jha to grace Lucknow LitFest

Lucknow will host the two-day Metaphor Lucknow LitFest from December 14 at the Confederation of Indian Institute (CII) premises, bringing together literary figures, musicians, filmmakers, and performers. Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Imtiaz Ali, Sudhir Mishra and Prakash Jha will be the part of Lucknow LitFest

Flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Sudhir Mishra and Prakash Jha, and actors Faizal Malik, Atul Tiwari, Sadiya Siddiqui, and Sandhya Mridul will add star power to the event.

“We have four Sahitya Academy Award winners Anis Ashfaq, Nasiar Sharma, Jerry Pinto and Neelan Saran Gour taking part in the lit fest. Authors including Koral Dasgupta, Anand Neelakantan, Vidya Bindu Singh, Yatindra Mishra, Alok Bajpai, Divya Prakash Dubey, Sathya Saran, Kasturika Mishra and AP Maheshwari will take part in different sessions,” said festival founder Kanak Rekha Chauhan.

The 12th edition of the festival will see Qawwali performances by Raja Sarfaraz Darbari Qawwal, Rampurwale and the event will conclude with Mausam Ke Rang, Kathak Ke Sang ballet by Shivani Varma, a disciple of the Kathak legend the late Pandit Birju Maharaj.

Dedicated to the late Prof Raj Bisaria, the festival’s patron-mentor, Pandit Chaurasia will open the festival and participated in the session Breath of Gold with Sathya Saran.

“We have designed a bouquet of guests and it is something in store for everyone. Like previous year, we will have an Open Mic for newcomers to give them a platfor to perform in front of audience,” adds Chauhan.

Other highlights will be sessions with MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria, Wajid Ali Shah’s descendant Manzilat Fatima, banker-turned-director OP Srivastava and scientist-turned-author PC Sarkar.

Imtiaz Ali will explore India Through Cinema, Prakash Jha will do a session on Political Films, Their Evolution in Indian Cinema while Sudhir Mishra will join Atul Tiwari for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

With the Mahakumbh approaching in January, a special session is also planned with Mukesh Meshram, Prof Bharat Bhushan, Acharya Deendayal Tripathi and Vineeta Mishra.