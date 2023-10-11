News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow family orders chilli paneer, gets chilli chicken; restaurant owner and delivery boy booked

Lucknow family orders chilli paneer, gets chilli chicken; restaurant owner and delivery boy booked

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2023 09:51 PM IST

The complainant alleged that the restaurant packed the food without checking the contents and the delivery boy too did not pay attention

LUCKNOW Chilli paneer cravings turned into a shock for a vegetarian family in Lucknow’s Ashiana area, after they were allegedly delivered chilli chicken by a restaurant in Alambagh. The restaurant owner and a delivery boy of a popular online delivery giant were booked after a complaint in this regard by the family, said police.

The complainant said his family raised the complaint regarding delivery of non veg-food with the food delivery app, but no solution was offered, after which he lodged a case against the restaurant owner and the delivery boy at the Ashiana police station. (Pic for representation)
“An FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections and the matter is being investigated,” said Kshatrapal, SHO, Ashiana, on the complaint of Rakesh Kumar Shastri, a resident of Ashiana. He alleged that the restaurant packed the food without checking the contents and the delivery boy too did not investigate.

“The food was delivered by a delivery boy. It tasted strange as we started consuming it…that’s when I checked the box and found that the restaurant sent chilli chicken instead of chilli paneer,” Shastri stated in the complaint, adding that his wife soon started vomiting when she got to know about it.

