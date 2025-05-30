Lucknow: Five police personnel suspended after nearly six-hour snarl on Shaheed Path

Accustomed to honking horns, bumper-to-bumper snarls and silent frustration, the state capital’s commuters are no strangers to traffic jams. However, it was a rarity when Lucknow police suspended five police personnel over a nearly six-hour traffic jam on Shaheed Path, one of the busiest roads in the city, on Thursday. The bottleneck followed an accident involving an overloaded dumper in the early hours. The dumper that was involved in an accident on Shaheed Path in Lucknow on Thursday morning. (HT PHOTO)

Those suspended are three sub-inspectors, a head constable and a constable, all associated with the Sushant Golf City police station.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South Nipun Agarwal, who initiated the suspensions, said, “This is a strong message that no one will be spared for negligence on duty. Smooth traffic is the commuters’ right and similar action will be taken in the future as well.”

The accident took place around 5.30 am and the effects of the jam persisted till around 12 noon, leaving commuters, including office-goers, stranded on Shaheed Path, service lanes and other roads leading to the highway.

“The incident occurred early in the morning around 5:39 am, when the driver of a speeding, overloaded dumper bearing the number UP92AT0210 lost control and collided with another dumper ahead of it,” a Lucknow Police press statement said.

“The crash not only caused damage to the road surface but also left the dumper stranded in the middle of Shaheed Path, one of the city’s busiest thoroughfares,” said ACP Traffic Indra Pal Singh.

“As a result, traffic on the Shaheed Path came to a standstill during peak commuting hours. The vehicle was removed around 10am,” he added.

“The prolonged jam caused significant inconvenience to commuters and raised questions about the responsiveness of the on-duty police personnel. Notably, no immediate report or update regarding the accident was conveyed by the duty officers to their higher-ups, which worsened the traffic situation and delayed the necessary response,” read the official statement by Lucknow Police.

Senior police officials confirmed the suspensions, stating that timely comm- unication and proactive response are crucial during such incidents, especially on roads like Shaheed Path which remain busy throughout the day and are often chosen for a swift commute.

The DCP South said, “Taking serious note of the negligence and failure to report, disciplinary action was swiftly taken against the policemen on duty. They were suspended with immediate effect for dereliction of duty.”

According to police, the suspended police personnel include sub-inspector Vipin Kumar, the outpost incharge at Avadh Vihar, S-I Ram Singh Srinet (night officer), S-I Ankur (polygon officer), constable Jai Singh (polygon duty) and head constable Rajesh Chaudhary.

Further inquiry into the police response and the dumper operator’s negligence is underway

“In the aftermath of the incident, an FIR was registered at Sushant Golf City police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324(4) (mischief causing damage), and 127(1) (wrongful confinement, restricting movement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the dumper driver,” ACP Gosaiganj Rishabh Runwal said.